Warangal: Man gets 20-year RI for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

The special POCSO court on Friday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a eight-year-old girl.

The incident took place on October 12, 2018 when the accused Thodeti Ramesh asked the victim to get a gutka packet at a kirana store. Later, he took the girl to his home and sexually assaulted. The girl disclosed the matter to her parents who rushed to the nearby police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The Ghanapuram police who registered a case collected all the evidences against the accused and produced him in the court. After hearing the arguments of the victim and verifying the evidences, the court sentenced accused of 20 years of imprisonment.