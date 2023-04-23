Warangal: MP Vaddiraj Ravichandra calls for unity

Warangal : Together we can achieve anything, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraj Ravichandra said, speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the Munnuru Kapu community in Hanumakonda on Saturday.

Announcing Rs 51 lakh donation for the construction of Munnuru Kapu community building here, Ravichandra stressed the need for staying united. "Together, we can pursue the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the establishment of a corporation for the development of Munnuru Kapus. It's also possible to convince the Chief Minister for more funds for the construction of community building at Kokapet," Ravichandra said.

Chief Whip d Vinay Bhaskar, Telangana Water Resources Development V Prakash, Munnuru Kapu State president Konda Devaiah, Katakam Pentaiah, Vaddiraj Venkateshwarlu, Ranjitha Krishnamurthy, Shobharani, Puppala Prabhakar, Kusam Srinivasulu, Ramadevi, Bandi Kumaraswamy, Bhadri Gorantla, Uppu Ravinder and Vaddiraj Srinivas were among others present.