Warangal: Murder mystery solved

Warangal: The police on Wednesday unravelled the mystery surrounding the murder of a vegetable vendor by arresting three persons including a minor. The police arrested A Akash Babu and two of his accomplices and seized Rs 2.71 lakh cash and gold jewellery from them.



It may be recalled here that Dornam Sharada (38) of Tailors Street in Hanamkonda was found murdered and her son Akhil (17) with grievous injuries in their residence on September 3.

Disclosing the details here on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar said that after the investigation it was found that Sharada was killed by her brother's son A Akash Babu, to whom she gave shelter in the past. Knowing that Sharada was saving a part of her income for her daughter's marriage, Akash hatched a plan to loot it. He broke into Sharada's residence in the wee hours of September 3. He killed her by hitting her with a stone. He also attacked Akhil, who was fast asleep. Later, he stole the cash and jewellery from the almirah.

Before decamping, Akash threw the almirah on Sharada and Akhil so that to make people believe it as the reason of death. Later, Akash met Mekala Machchender of Pochampally in Yadadri district and the minor for shelter.

Based on CCTV footage and other technology, the police arrested the accused, the Commissioner said. He commended the Central Zone In-charge

DCP Pushpa, Hanamkonda ACP M Jithender Reddy, Subedari

Inspector Ajay and others for solving the murder mystery within a week.