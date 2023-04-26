Warangal: Opposition blind to development says Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Special programmes will be organised for the welfare of the working class from May Day, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Warangal West Constituency Plenary in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Vinay said that plans are afoot to construct a Karmik Bhavan with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. The government spent at least Rs 25 crore in each Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in the last nine years, he said.

Vinay found fault with the Opposition Parties for not accepting the development that took place in the constituency. "The Opposition should play a constructive role instead of peddling lies against me. There are certain people who have been trying to tarnish my image by making baseless allegations. My silence is not my weakness. In fact I am focused on the development of the constituency," Vinay said.

Training guns against the BJP-led Central Government, Vinay said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who recently came to Hyderabad spoke nothing about the development of Telangana. Amit Shah appeared to be frustrated as the BJP is likely to lose power in Karnataka, he said.

The BJP which didn't constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to inquire into the irregularities of the Adani Group has no moral right to demand for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the TSPSC paper leak case, Vinay said.