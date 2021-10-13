Warangal: Ph.D awarded

Warangal: S Kiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, has been awarded Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D) degree by the Kalinga University in Raipur for his thesis titled 'Development of Network using IoT for Wireless and Actuator.'

He did his research work under the supervision of Prof Gynanendra Gupta, Kalinga University. Kiran has designed novel enhanced network connectivity with deep learning enabled privacy preserving mechanism (ENC-DLPPM) model to achieve network connectivity and security in cluster based IoT networks.

During his doctoral work he has published SCI, Web of Science and Scopus indexed research papers on Secure Network Connectivity using Internet of Things that have a wide range of applications in several areas such as healthcare, surveillance, education, Medical etc., principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said. Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao congratulated Kiran for doing a more applicable industry needed research in the field of Internet of Things.