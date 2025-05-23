Warangal speech lacked punch: Kavitha tells KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly felt that party supremo and her father Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao should have targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more in his speech at the recent public meeting marking party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

In a six-page, handwritten letter to her father, Kavitha said that his speech at the massive public meeting on April 27 lacked requisite punch. The BRS organised the public meeting at Elkaturthy near Warangal.

“I may be feeling so because I went to jail because of the BJP. But as you spoke against the BJP for just two minutes, the cadre has started feeling that in the future, the BRS may have an alliance with the BJP. You should have targeted the BJP more, daddy,” she said in the letter which was leaked to the media on Thursday. She is currently on a US tour.

She questioned why the BRS chief did not speak in Urdu and why he didn’t mention about the Waqf Act as the party president when it was a burning topic of discussion in the country. She also questioned why there was no mention about the important topics like 42 per cent reservations for the BCs and categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The BRS leader pointed out that the old in-charges were given the responsibility of silver jubilee meeting, which resulted in leaders who were with the party since agitation days, not getting a chance to speak on the dais and the ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ programme was also not encouraging.

Staying away from elections for Legislative Council seats also sent a wrong message and the Congress used it as an opportunity and went to the people saying that the BRS had a tacit understanding with the BJP, she pointed out. She suggested to the BRS president to hold a plenary for at least two days to discuss all these issues.

Giving her positive feedback about the speech, the BRS MLC said that she liked the way KCR skipped the name of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It was good on your part to oppose Operation Kagar and to say that the Congress government had failed. The warning to police personnel was also well received, she said.