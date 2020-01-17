Warangal: Trainee cops told to focus on fitness

Warangal: The word sacrifice denotes the duty of policemen, who serve and die for the society they work to protect, Warangal Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of training classes to stipendiary cadet trainee police constables at the Police Training Centre in Madikonda, a suburban village of Warangal, on Friday, he said that policemen sacrifice not only their lives but also put their family members' future at stake. "Service and sacrifice, should be the motto of a policeman, he said.



"It's hard work that is going to take you places. Majority of the trainees are highly educated and they have every chance to reach a better position in the department with their hard work," he said, referring to the instances in which a Sub–Inspector becoming the Superintendent of Police.

Ravinder told the trainees to focus on physical fitness. "All eyes will be on you as you are no more a civilian. People will be closely watching you, hence, there was an imperative need to improve your fitness and endurance levels," the Commissioner told the trainees. It's difficult for a policeman with a pot belly to create trust among the people, he said.

He said that the nine-month training would allow the trainees learn about the laws they need to enforce, usage of weapons apart from physical training. He said the police training centre in Madikonda is a good platform for them to hone their skills. He told the trainees to focus on whatever they learn during the training. He also told them to update themselves according to the advancement in technology. As many as 264 candidates from Hyderabad were assigned to undergo nine-month training at the centre.

