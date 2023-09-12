Warangal: Vinay reviews Kalakshetram works

Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar along with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav inspected the under-construction Kaloji Kalakshetram, a cultural convention centre, and reviewed its progress with the officials and contracting agency in Hanumakonda on Monday. Vinay directed the officials to complete the construction works of the Kaloji Kalakshetram as early as possible. Vinay dwelt at length about the hiccups faced by the officials in the construction of the auditorium. He directed the officials to increase the workforce to complete the works.

It may be mentioned here that recently the administration planned to inaugurate the Kalakshetram on September 9 on the occasion of Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary by the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao. MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar also inspected the auditorium on September 6, in this regard. However, the authorities cancelled the inauguration due to incomplete works. KUDA Vice chairman and municipal commissioner Rizwan Basha Shaikh and KUDA PO Ajit Reddy were among others present.