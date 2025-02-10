  • Menu
Warden assaults student

Warden assaults student
Although it is the responsibility of teachers to teach students academic values and make them good citizens, some teachers and some private school owners are acting harshly towards students.

Adilabad: Although it is the responsibility of teachers to teach students academic values and make them good citizens, some teachers and some private school owners are acting harshly towards students. In a recent disturbing incident, a student was assaulted by a warden at a hostel in a school in Ichchoda Mandal Centre.

According to the details given by Ichchoda SI Tirupati, a student studying at Golden Leaf School in Ichchoda Mandal Center of Adilabad district was assaulted by the hostel warden. The SI stated that a case has been registered against the warden based on the complaint given by the father and mother of the student concerned.

