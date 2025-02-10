Warden assaults student

Adilabad: Although it is the responsibility of teachers to teach students academic values and make them good citizens, some teachers and some private school owners are acting harshly towards students. In a recent disturbing incident, a student was assaulted by a warden at a hostel in a school in Ichchoda Mandal Centre.

According to the details given by Ichchoda SI Tirupati, a student studying at Golden Leaf School in Ichchoda Mandal Center of Adilabad district was assaulted by the hostel warden. The SI stated that a case has been registered against the warden based on the complaint given by the father and mother of the student concerned.