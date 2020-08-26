Watch: Hyderabad woman thrashes watchman with slippers after an argument

A woman thrashed a watchman black and blue with her slippers after an argument erupted between the two. The incident took place on Monday at Chandanagar in Hyderabad but came to light on Tuesday evening after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Getting into details, the woman named Srilakshmi visited an apartment where her mother was residing. Before that, she spoke to the watchman and enquired about her mother's health condition. As the watchman replied that he has no idea about it, the woman picked up an argument.

#WATCH Telangana: A woman thrashed a watchman after an alleged argument took place between them in Chandarnagar, Hyderabad on August 24.

Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case. pic.twitter.com/LuYefrJzVV — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Even as the watchman raised his voice enraging the woman who attacked him with her slippers and brutally thrashed him. The entire incident was recorded in the nearby CCTV footage in which the woman was seen getting down from a car and thrashing the watchman who was identified as Rafiq.

The watchman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the woman. However, the police said that they will register a case after obtaining permission from the court.