  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Water and Soil Management Training for Nagarkurnool Agriculture Officers

Water and Soil Management Training for Nagarkurnool Agriculture Officers
x
Highlights

Under the aegis of the National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Walamtari, Hyderabad, conducted a two-day training program for agricultural extension officers of Nagarkurnool district.

Nagar Kurnool: Under the aegis of the National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Walamtari, Hyderabad, conducted a two-day training program for agricultural extension officers of Nagarkurnool district. Held at Palem Rythu Vedika on September 20 and 21, the training covered essential topics such as water conservation, water management on farmers' fields, organic and natural farming, and micro-irrigation techniques. Mr. Subbarao, DGM of Netafim Irrigation, provided insights on drip and sprinkler irrigation, while Agriculture Engineer Mr. Girish focused on soil and water conservation.

ADA Sunitha explained water usage efficiency and measurement techniques, and Agriculture Officer Annapurna shared knowledge on natural and organic farming practices, as well as soil and water conservation. Additionally, KVK scientist Shaila provided information on crop protection and alternative cropping strategies for various crops like paddy, cotton, groundnut. Certificates were awarded to the participating officers. Key attendees included District Agriculture Officers Chandrasekhar, Kanakaraju ADA, Poornachandra Reddy ADA, Assistant Director of Agriculture Vasu, and agricultural extension officers from various mandals, including Bijnapally.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick