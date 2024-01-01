Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for two days that is on January 3 due to the ongoing repair works of the pipeline undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Santosh Nagar of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1.

According to HMWSSB officials, the affected areas include Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda, Dilsukhnagar, and nearby areas.