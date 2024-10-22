Live
Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours, from October 24 to 25, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).
According to HMWSSB officials, there was a leakage in the 2375 mm dia MS pumping main of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad city. Repair work will be done to stop this leakage from October 24 at 6 am to October 25 at 6 am.
Hence, there will be no water supply in the areas of Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Lalapet, Devendra Nagar Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, and Shamshabad.
