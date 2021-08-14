Waterfall in Yadadri

Yadadri: Yadadri shrine is acquiring new shine with various measures being taken up by the YTDA officials. Officials are trying their level best in making splendid arrangements to adorn the shrine with pleasant environs.

A waterfall has been set up along the rock hills located in first Ghat road of the hillock to provide a memorable trip to the devotees who come to visit Yadadri Temple from far flung places.



YTDA officials said that waterfall is being made to provide pleasure to the devotees.