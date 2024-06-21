WB Foundation Day celebrations held in grand manner at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad : The West Bengal Foundation Day celebration at Raj Bhavan on Thursday was a harmonious fusion of the rich cultures of Telangana and West Bengal. Various Bengali associations in Hyderabad actively participated, adding vibrancy to the event with captivating classical and folk dance performances by Bengali artists.

The Governor of Telangana, Jharkhand, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, C.P. Radhakrishnan, graced the ‘Foundation Day celebrations of West Bengal State’ event at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor lauded the longstanding coexistence and cultural symbiosis between the people of Telangana and West Bengal.

He underscored the significant contributions of notable Bengali personalities Sri Aurobindo, Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Syama Prasad Mookerji in the field of freedom moment, philosophy, spirituality and national integration.

Besides, he recalled the historically significant contributions of Bengal in sports too like soccer and others. Representatives from Bengali associations expressed their delight at the celebration, noting that it fostered a strong sense of affinity and belonging.

The Governor felicitated several distinguished members of the Bengali community, including Dr Sutopa Ghosh, senior scientist at IICT, Moushumi Choudhury, president of the Hyderabad Bengali Samithi, Abhijeet Bhattacharjee, co-convener of CLIC and vice-president of the Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha.

B Venkatesham, principal secretary to the Governor, along with other officers and staff of Raj Bhavan participated in the celebrations. The event also saw enthusiastic participation from numerous Bengalis settled in Hyderabad.