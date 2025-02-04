WE Hub Boosts Women’s Entrepreneurship in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma lauded the state’s efforts in fostering women-led enterprises during his visit to WE Hub in Hyderabad on Monday. He emphasized that empowering women entrepreneurs is not just a social necessity but a key driver for economic resilience and sustainable development.

Accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, the Governor interacted with women entrepreneurs and witnessed firsthand the impact of WE Hub’s initiatives. “Women’s empowerment is crucial for a sustainable future, and Telangana is committed to providing equal opportunities and a thriving ecosystem for their success,” he said.

WE Hub, Telangana’s dedicated platform for women entrepreneurs, has been instrumental in mentorship, funding access, market linkages, and technological support. The initiative has helped bridge the rural-urban divide by reaching women from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, enabling them to transform their ideas into successful businesses.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the government’s focus on economic inclusivity. “Through initiatives like Mahila Shakti, Mahalaxmi Schemes, and the Skill University, we are ensuring that women have the necessary tools and training to grow their businesses,” he stated.

During the visit, entrepreneurs incubated at WE Hub showcased their products, with some traveling from Manthani and other rural areas to present their innovations. Their participation highlighted the initiative’s far-reaching impact beyond Hyderabad, fostering a more inclusive and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem.

WE Hub CEO Sita Pallacholla emphasized the broader societal change the initiative is driving. “Beyond business growth, we are working to raise awareness about the immense benefits of increasing women’s participation in the workforce,” she said.

With Telangana’s proactive approach to women’s entrepreneurship, platforms like WE Hub are playing a pivotal role in reshaping the state’s economic landscape, ensuring that women entrepreneurs receive the support they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive business world.