We will expose BJP’s conspiracy for power: Naini Rajender

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that it is the responsibility of Congress party cadres to expose the BJP’s ploy for power, which is destroying the crucial voting system enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

He alleged that the Election Commission of India is operating under the influence of the BJP, creating bogus votes and undermining democracy.

Senior All India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the public to remain vigilant from the grassroots to the national level.

In this context, following the instructions of TPCC President BMahesh Kumar Goud, a special PowerPoint presentation was organised on Sunday at the Congress party office under the supervision of the Hanumakonda and Warangal district committees.

In the presentation, Rahul Gandhi explained in detail about the issue of voter fraud.Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, MLAs Revoor Prakash Reddy and KR Nagaraju, DCC presidents Errabelli Swarna, former MPs SiricillaRajaiah and Pasunoori Dayakar, TPCC general secretary EV Srinivas, member Battini Srinivas, along with party leaders from both districts, attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Hanumakonda district president and MLA Naini Rajender Reddy called on party cadres to expose, from the village level onwards, the Central government’s approach that insults the Constitution and nullifies the right to vote.

He urged leaders and workers under the leadership of village, mandal, and district committees to explain to the public the fraud being committed by the BJP government at the Centre and to create awareness.