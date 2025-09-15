We will take all necessary precautions for the conduct of SIR says Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy District: State Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy has suggested that preparations should be made to conduct Special Intensive Revision in all districts of the state as per the instructions of the Central Election Commission.

On Monday afternoon, he made suggestions through video conference with the Collectors, Additional Collectors, RDOs and Tahsildars on the conduct of Special Intensive Revision.

He instructed that a pre-special intensive revision should be conducted before conducting the Special Intensive Revision and that the SIR should be prepared as soon as the instructions are received from the Central Election Commission. For this, it was suggested that the posts of Booth Level Officers, Supervisors, E.R. O.s and A. E.R. O.s should be filled without any vacancies.

Earlier, a special intensive revision was done in 2002 and it was suggested that the 2002 SIR data should be mapped with the 2025 Special Summary Revision data. It was suggested that the district, constituencies, revenue divisions, mandals, villages and polling stations in 2002 should be matched and batched.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, who participated in this video conference, said that all necessary precautions would be taken for the management of SIR in Wanaparthy constituency. He said that the data of the current part number and part name in 2002 would be prepared and the details of voters who are more than 40 years old would be collected.

Additional Collector Revenue N Kheemya Nayak, RDO Subramaniam, local Tehsildar Ramesh Reddy, Section Superintendent Madan Mohan and others participated in the VC.