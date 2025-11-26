Weather alert: Heavy rains expected in Telangana amid depression

A severe low-pressure system has intensified into a depression and is forecast to move west-northwest over the next 24 hours, where it is expected to strengthen further. However, forecasters anticipate that it will weaken as it approaches the central Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has indicated that clearer predictions regarding the direction of this depression will emerge on Wednesday and Thursday.

Simultaneously, another depression has formed near the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to Sri Lanka, with expectations that it will escalate into a severe low-pressure system by Wednesday and further strengthen into a depression within the following 24 hours. Both depressions are projected to move towards the north Tamil Nadu coast before subsequently impacting coastal Andhra and weakening.

As a result of these weather patterns, heavy rainfall is anticipated across various districts in Telangana on 30 November and 1 December.

In contrast, the cold snap in Telangana has subsided, with recent temperature readings indicating a rise in warmth. Medak recorded 13.8°C, while other areas reported temperatures as follows: Patan Cheruvu at 14.4°C, Adilabad at 14.7°C, Hayat Nagar at 15°C, and Rajendra Nagar at 17°C. The following temperatures were noted: 17.5°C in both Hanumakonda and Ramagundam, 17.6°C in Nizamabad, 17.7°C in Dundigal, 18.2°C in both Nalgonda and Hyderabad, 18.7°C in Hakimpet, 19.1°C in Mahabubnagar, 20.4°C in Khammam, and 20.8°C in Bhadrachalam.