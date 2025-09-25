Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telangana

A low pressure area along the North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coast is forecast to weaken but remains active up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. As the system increases in altitude, the surface circulation is shifting southwestward. Meteorologists predict the formation of another low pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal today, which is expected to progress westwards, strengthening into a depression over the northwest-central Bay by tomorrow. This depression is likely to make landfall along the Yellundi coast, impacting both South Odisha and North Andhra.

In Telangana, light thundershowers are anticipated today in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda. The Meteorological Department has cautioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts tomorrow.

Additional heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is predicted for Adilabad, Komarem Bheem, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagityala, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkaj Giri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal districts. A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department.

Residents of all districts in Telangana should prepare for moderate to heavy rain, with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour expected today and tomorrow.