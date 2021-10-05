Weather report: IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana for next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in Telangana for the next three days due to the flow of gusty winds from East and North-east direction. The IMD said that South-east monsoon winds are likely to retreat from some parts of the country on Wednesday which result in light to moderate rainfall.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), light showers occurred in 18 districts in the state in last 24 hours. Peddampeta of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district recorded a rainfall of 6.75 cm followed by Lakshmidevipalli of Bhadradri Kothagudem which recorded 5.70 cm and 4.70 cm of rainfall in KPHB colony in Hyderabad.