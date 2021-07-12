Weather report: Monsoon turns active, more rains in Telangana

Telangana Weather report: Parts of Telangana will receive heavy showers in the next few days due to the low pressure over Bay of Bengal. Due to the low pressure, the monsoon has turned active over the state.

According to the IMD, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Siddipet on Monday.

A red warning has been issued for some districts between 8:30 am on July 12 and 8:30 pm on July 13.

The IMD also warned of waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas. Rainfall is also predicted in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar districts.