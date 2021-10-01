  • Menu
Weed out drinkers from govt beneficiaries list

Sai Kumar, Haliya, Nalgonda
Highlights

If a person is capable of buying liquor, he can earn for his food and does not require the government help.

This money can be given to the genuine beneficiaries and this can be done only if Aadhaar is linked to liquor purchases.

I appeal to the government to implement this idea and save the money being misused by non-eligible beneficiaries.

I also suggest that persons who have smartphones and two-wheelers must be announced as ineligible for welfare schemes

