Welfare schemes in Telangana unique in country: Koppula Eshwar

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar lauded the government’s exceptional efforts in both development and welfare programmes implement over the past 9 years in the state, surpassing any other State in the country.

During his visit to Gadepalli and Theegala Dharmaram villages in Dharmapuri mandal of Jagtial district, the minister participated in various development initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Eshwar expressed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers and the general public under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Highlighting the government’s remarkable initiatives, he mentioned key programmes such as irrigation facilities to farmers, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free electricity supply, Kalyana Laxmi, and the KCR Kit. Inquisitively, he questioned whether schemes like pensions and nutritional meals for children in residential schools were being implemented in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Furthermore, Minister Eshwar acknowledged the concerns of farmers regarding the new agriculture laws.

He emphasized that Chief Minister KCR prioritizes the welfare of farmers, recognizing that their economic growth is crucial for the state’s overall progress. The minister assured that strict action would be taken against traders involved in the sale of counterfeit seeds and unapproved pesticides, with cases registered under the Prevention of Dangerous Activities (PD Act).