"What Face Do You Have to Visit Jogulamba Gadwal?" — BRSV Leader Kurava Pallaiah Slams Minister

Gadwal: Tension sparked in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district as BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi) State Leader and District Coordinator Kurava Pallaiah launched a scathing attack on State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy ahead of his scheduled visit to the district. In a press note issued today, Pallaiah questioned the moral ground on which the minister is visiting the district, accusing him and the Congress-led state government of betraying farmers, youth, and the underprivileged.

“What face does Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have to visit Jogulamba Gadwal district today?” asked Kurava Pallaiah, firing a series of sharp questions aimed at the minister’s credibility.

Pallaiah alleged that the government had failed to fulfill any of its promises, including:

Complete farm loan waivers, which were promised to farmers during the elections but never implemented.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme that was supposed to benefit every farmer.

Distribution of ration cards and pensions, which he claimed have not reached deserving beneficiaries.

The implementation of six guarantees given by the Congress government, which he referred to as “420 promises,” suggesting none have been fulfilled.

He also accused the state government of land scams under the guise of the Bhoobharathi scheme and claimed that the minister’s visit was solely to initiate another land-related scam. “This is not Indiramma’s rule; this is the rule of vultures eyeing land,” he said.

Pallaiah further criticized the government for not responding to the suicides of over 450 farmers in the state, citing a lack of investment support, failure to implement loan waivers, and absence of Rythu Bharosa payments. “Not even a single affected farmer’s family has been consoled,” he added.

He condemned the government's handling of unemployment, saying that job calendars have become tools for deception, and even university lands meant for backward classes and the poor are being targeted for land scams.

Ending on a stern note, Kurava Pallaiah warned Minister Ponguleti:

“Don't you dare step into the district until you fulfill the promises made to the people.”

The fiery statement reflects growing discontent among opposition leaders and student wings, especially in rural regions where expectations from the state government remain unmet.