What MLA Harshavardhan brought from Pragati Bhavan, asks Cong leader

Kollapur: TPCC member in charge for Kollapur, Abhilash Rao, while addressing a press conference in Chinnambavi mandal on Tuesday, asked the Kollapur MLA Beeram Harashavardhan for his recent celebrations and he questioned him as to what he was doing in Pragathi Bahvan for 40 days.

The TPCC member also asked whether the MLA brought any funds for the development of Kollapur constituency by convincing Chief Minister KCR during his stay in Pragathi Bhavan.

The Congress leader came out heavily against the Kollapur MLA and slammed him for his unethical political stunts. He said Beeram Harsahvardhan was the most corrupt MLA and he has been jumping from one party to another and dashing the hopes of the people who had elected him.

Abhilash Rao said that Beeram Harshavardhan who was caught in a cross fire of MLA purchase scam is now playing to the tunes of Pragathi Bhavan script and is celebrating for no reason by making his followers to shower flowers on him.

"We want to ask Beeram Harshavardhan as to what he had brought to Kollapur during his stay in Pragathi Bhavan. Did he bring any big development project to Kollapur. For past 3 years, there has been no development of any sort is being witnesses in Kollapur. There is not a single development project brought to Kollapur in the past 3 years, instead the MLA is trying to change from one party to the other. Earlier, he won from Congress and joined TRS party and now he wants to jump from TRS to BJP by taking Rs 100 crore, put unfortunately their plans have been foiled and they are now caught in a cross fire of their own deeds. The people of Kollapur are witnessing each and every move by the MLA and they will teach him a good lesson in the coming elections," said the TPCC member.

Abhilash Rao also released a poster and said that the MLA was missing from his constituency for 40 days and he demanded the MLA to explain to the people of Kollapur about his illegal and unethical deeds during his interacting with various parties and how much they had offered to pay him if he changes the party.