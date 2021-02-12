When KCR turned teacher

Hyderabad: "It is a rare honour for you both to become the first women Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Telangana State. This puts a great responsibility on you. Don't bring any change in your attire, language or behaviour." This was the advice given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi and Mothe Srilatha Reddy soon after they were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Baldia.



The chief minister asked them to listen to Goreti Venkanna's song, 'Galli Chinnadi Garibolla Katha Peddadi' (the street is narrow, but the problem of the poor is big). "I have listened to it more than a hundred times," he revealed.

KCR said there are many problems faced by the people living in 'bastis' in the song. "Understand them. Mayors and Corporators should visit the bastis. Understand the plight of people there. Go to the rescue of the poor. This should be your main aim and objective," the CM said.

KCR cautioned them from indulging in unnecessary and irrelevant talk. "This will not help you and on the other hand you may land yourself up in trouble. Hence, speak carefully. Don't discriminate against people based on their caste or religion. Comfort them and take care of them. Give them due respect. Listen to them patiently. Help them as much as possible. Don't tell lies. Make a committed effort to solve the problems. Those who are in power should act with patience, maintain composure and be simple," he advised.

The chief minister said that there were so many corporators equally qualified to become mayor and deputy mayor but the only one had a chance to become the Mayor. "Understand this and take this city forward with unity," the CM said.

The Chief Minister asked the newly elected corporators to strive to enhance the image and greatness of Hyderabad, which is a truly global city where people from different regions, cultures come to live here. "We have a Gujarati Galli. There is a Parsi Gutta. We have Bengalis, Malayalees, Maharashtrians, Marwaris, and Kayasthas. We have a population of people from various regions, religions and cultures. They all take pride in being Hyderabadis. Hyderabad is like Mini India. The future of this great city lies in the newly elected corporators. The image of the city would be enhanced if you work hard. Take care of all sections of the people. The government also will launch programmes to develop Hyderabad. Support them and cooperate with them," the CM said.