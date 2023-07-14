Where is 24-hour power supply, asks Komatireddy

Bhongir: Stating that the BRS government’s claim of 24 hours power supply to the farm sector is a farce, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday challenged IT Minister KTR to prove round-the-clock electricity for farming in the State or resign from his post.

The Congress MP examined the records of the substation of Banda Somaram village in Yadadri Bhongir district. Later whike speaking to the media, he advised both CM KCR and Minister KTR to listen to the sorry state of substation employee Bala Narsaiah.

He reiterated that 24 hours power supply in the State is a lie. He stated that it is a pity that power is supplied to the agriculture sector for 11 hours per day, with power cuts.

This is the official information of the department staff itself. He mocked BRS leaders’ protest against the Congress. He expressed his concern over BRS leaders’ attack on police and others who try to prevent Dharna in Mahbubnagar district.

BRS leaders who are earning money through land and sand mafia, are making baseless comments on the Congress party that implemented the free power scheme to the farming sector in the State, the Bhongir MP said, reiterating that he is ready to resign if the State government gives power for more than 11 hours.

He questioned the role of the government and added that it is a pity that several persons who have crossed 80 years are holding top posts in the state. The State government has utterly failed to provide salaries to employees on time, he added. The employees are falling in the debt trap by not paying EMIs at the scheduled time. He predicted that the BRS government will exist for only three months.

Details of three phase and single phase are mentioned in log-books available in sub stations.

It is BRS turn to prove round-the-clock power supply, otherwise KTR must ready to quit his post, he stressed.