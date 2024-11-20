Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

A skill census is undeniably a forward-looking approach that can significantly impact the socio-economic progress of a nation. Unlike a caste census, which focuses on social stratification, a skill census identifies the capabilities, competencies, and potential of the population, enabling governments and organisations to tap into human capital effectively. While caste censuses may help in identifying social inequalities, they risk perpetuating divisions. In contrast, a skill census emphasises human potential, paving the way for a meritocratic and inclusive society.

- Akinapally Ramkishan, Assistant Professor (History), Karimnagar

A caste census can provide granular data about the socio-economic status of various communities. This information can be leveraged by businesses to design inclusive hiring practices, targeted CSR initiatives, and better market strategies. For a business leader, such data might highlight underrepresented or underserved communities, enabling targeted capacity-building efforts, especially through skills training and entrepreneurship programmes.

- Nagendra, businessperson, Nalgonda

I strongly support the skill census as it provides data to design effective workforce development policies. It helps allocate resources efficiently for education, training, and employment initiatives. It also attracts industries by demonstrating the availability of skilled workforce and enhances productivity and innovation through a better-trained labour force. Moreover, the skill census identifies priority areas for investment in skill-building infrastructure, like training centres or technical institutions.

- Abhiram, Nalgonda

Caste enumeration and caste-based freebies do not serve any long-term purpose in nation-building. A nation can develop only when a casteless society is formed and skill is given importance. When we get any disease we go in search of a good doctor not because he is from our caste. Similarly, we hope to enroll our children in schools where good teachers are there not because they belong to our caste. So, a casteless society should be created. Emphasis should be placed on skill development.

- Dr Busireddy Shankar Reddy, president, International Gandhi Patham, Khammam

Contrary to the aspirations after a change of political guard in the state, the family survey initiated by the government of late comes as a blow to us as it is confined to sticking stickers on the houses sans any physical verification by the enumeration team. I found a sticker on my house over a week ago but no one has showed up so far. Majority of the people in colonies like Shastripuram, Kings Colony, Bintrif Colony, Rasheed Colony and Owaisi Hills didn’t get a whisper from the enumeration team so far. The whole concept of family survey appears as an artificial approach and a mere show off.

- Syed Shoukat Ali, a resident of Shastripuram, Rajendranagar