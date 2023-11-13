Why can’t I become a minister, Seethakka questions Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Mulugu MLA and Congress leader Seethakka on Monday slammed Minister Harish Rao. She said that there was a time Harish Rao was not able find a match box and now making baseless allegations against the oppositions. She slammed him for questioning 'Will Seethakka become a minister'. She asked “can’t I become a minister and develop my constituency". Seethakka accused the BRS leaders of not caring about the weaker sections.

She slammed CM KCR, Minister Harish Rao and KTR of spending money in the constituency to defeat her in Mulugu. “They are trying to buy people with bundles of notes but they do not know that the people of Mulugu are not for sale”, she said. She advised the voters to take the money given by BRS leaders. She said that all the money they distribute is stolen from people in the last ten years and appealed them to take the money and vote for her.

Seethakka held election campaign in Kannaigudem in Mulugu mandal. Speaking on this occasion, she said that she is a woman who stands up for the people and fights for them. Seethakka questioned why the government is so biased against her who is struggling to serve the people. She asked whether they are against her because she served the people during the Corona period or because she participated in the hardships of the people. She said that it is her dream to become a minister and if she has the blessings of the people she will definitely become one day.

She alleged that if the leaders from the weaker sections were ministers, the BRS party would not digest it. The people were asked whether they should live as hostages in the hands of the nobles. Do you want the rule of aristocracy? Or do you want the Congress to provide governance to the people, she suggested the people to decide. Addressing the people, she said that if they believed in money, she believed in people. Seethakka said that if BRS wins, they win money, if she wins, the people of Mulugu wins.