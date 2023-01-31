‘Why for arts only’

Hyderabad: It appears that a full-scale confrontation between the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal and Government Junior College Lecturers' Association president P Madhusudhan Reddy is on.

Reacting to the comments of Mittal that a 'Mini Mafia' was working to stall his proposal, Madhusudhan Reddy said that the Commissioner had exposed his "inefficiency and had utterly failed as Commissioner". He said you can quote me on this.



Talking to Hans India, he said the commissioner should have conducted himself in a more dignified manner than making baseless allegations against him. He asked who would pay for opposing online evaluation of answer scripts of Telugu, Sanskrit and other languages or economics. Marks in those subjects were not even considered for writing the EAMCET examination.

He said the Commissioner should explain why he wanted online evaluation only for arts and humanities but wanted paper-based evaluation for physics, mathematics and biology.

Regarding the Commissioner's charge of leaking information pertaining to a conversation with an official, Madhusudhan Reddy said the commissioner with his outbursts was creating panic among the parents and students. "His allegations only indicate that the staff do not have any faith in him", he said.