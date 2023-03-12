Widespread demands for stern action against Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay's alleged derogatory comments on BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha triggered political outrage across the state on Saturday. BRS cadre took to streets and staged dharnas demanding the BJP leader to tender unconditional apology and also arrest the leader for using foul language against Kavitha. While addressing the press, Sanjay made the derogatory comment on Kavitha who appeared before ED in connection with liquor scam in new Delhi this morning.

Angered on Sanjay's remark, BRS workers staged a protest and burned the effigy of BJP leader. The BRS followers gathered at different places and staged dharnas. Based on the complaints, cases have been booked under section 504 and 509 IPC at Banjara Hills Police Station. Complaints were also lodged in Saidabad police station, Vanasthalipuram police station and Jublee hills police station by BRS leaders.

TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy, who also filed a case against Sanjay, condemned the BJP leader's remarks and accused him of insulting women.

Earlier, the BRS leaders also staged dharna at ED office in the city against summoning Kavitha to Delhi in liquor scam. Police chased the party workers and deployed heavy forces to check such sit in programmes at the office.