Widespread Support for Telangana BC Bandh on October 18: Congress, BRS, and People’s Organizations Unite for 42% Reservations

Gadwal.

The call for a statewide Telangana Bandh on October 18, 2025, issued by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) demanding 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections, has received strong and widespread support across the Jogulamba Gadwal district from multiple political parties, caste associations, trade unions, and civil rights groups.

Congress Party Extends Full Support

Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma has extended full support to the bandh, expressing solidarity with the BC JAC’s demand for implementing 42% reservations for Backward Classes.

She appealed to all Congress leaders, activists, and supporters in the constituency to participate in large numbers and make the bandh successful.

Sarithamma announced that Congress members would also take part in a protest rally at Krishnaveni Chowrasta in Gadwal at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday as part of the state-wide agitation.





BRS Party to Participate Under KTR’s Directions

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, BRS Party In-Charge for Gadwal Constituency, announced that as per the directions of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), all BRS party activists across Gadwal constituency should actively participate in the bandh to ensure its success.

He emphasized that the BRS Party fully supports the BC JAC’s call and urged cadres to take to the streets in solidarity with BC communities demanding implementation of the promised 42% reservations.

Yadava Sangam Declares Support

The Gadwal District Yadava Sangam also announced its complete support for the bandh.

District President Bandal Venkataramulu Yadav, General Secretary Lawyer Mahesh Yadav, and National Secretary Amar Yadav jointly issued a statement urging all Yadava leaders and members to participate actively.

They appealed to BC communities to stand united in defense of their constitutional rights and ensure that the 42% reservation policy, already passed by the Telangana government but stalled by a High Court stay, is implemented through a constitutional amendment by including it in the Ninth Schedule.

Support from People’s Organizations and Unions

Various people’s organizations including CLC, IFTU, and PYL, along with the CPI (ML) New Democracy Party, have expressed full solidarity with the BC JAC’s bandh call.

Speaking at a press conference held at the CPI (ML) New Democracy office, leaders strongly criticized the political and judicial hurdles delaying BC reservations.

They accused upper-caste organizations and the BJP-led central government of opposing social justice, pointing out that while the BJP supported 10% EWS reservations for economically weaker sections among upper castes, it has failed to facilitate implementation of the 42% quota for BCs in Telangana.

CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders Ganjipeta Kolla Anji, Beerelli Nagaraj, Lakshmann, Pedda Timoti, IFTU State Assistant Secretary Jammichedu Karthik, and Civil Rights Forum leader Md. Subhan were among those who addressed the media. They alleged that both Congress and BRS were attempting to politically capitalize on the issue but stressed that the people’s movement should remain independent and strong.

Merchants’ and Farmers’ Associations Urged to Cooperate

In Gadwal, the Grain Market Association (Gadwal Ganja Association) was requested by the All-Party Committee and BC JAC leaders to extend cooperation by closing their establishments on October 18 in solidarity with the BC cause.

They also appealed to farmers to avoid bringing produce to markets on Saturday, ensuring total participation and peaceful observance of the bandh.

Background

The Telangana government had earlier announced 42% reservations for Backward Classes in local body elections through a Government Order (GO No. 29). However, the decision was stayed by the High Court following a petition filed by members of an upper-caste organization.

In response, the BC JAC has demanded that the State and Central governments pass a constitutional amendment to include the provision under the Ninth Schedule, thereby making it legally enforceable.

District-Wide Coordination

With united support from major political parties — Congress, BRS, and several community and labor organizations — tomorrow’s bandh in Jogulamba Gadwal district is expected to witness widespread participation.

Organizers have appealed for peaceful conduct and urged all communities to join hands in defense of social justice and constitutional equality.