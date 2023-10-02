Will adopt Ramagudam if MLA re-elected

Ramagundam: MAUD and IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has assured the people that if the sitting MLA Korukanti Chander is elected with a huge majority in the next Assembly elections, Ramagundam will be adopted by him, facilitating the all-round development of the constituency.

Along with minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Venkatesh Neta, MLCs Banu Prasada Rao, L Ramana, Whip Balka Suman, KTR participated in Ramagundam Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Godavarikhani Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. He said the BRS government had been protecting the interests of Singareni Collieries. It wants to take up Basanta Nagar airport, but the Center is blocking it. He reminded that CM KCR had kept the 14 promises given to the Singareni workers. The BRS government was the only government which allocated 32 per cent share in profit to Singareni workers. Not only that, 15,000 new jobs were created and 500 dismissed workers were taken back in Singareni, he added.

The State government even sanctioned a medical college to Ramagundam and provided 5 per cent quota of medical seats to the children of SCCL workers. Prime Minister failed to make promise that SCCL would not be privatised. He demanded that SCCL be allotted coal mines on the lines of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.