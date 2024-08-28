Will complain to high command against Mayor Sunil Rao: Deputy Mayor

Karimnagar: Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani alleged that Mayor Y Sunil Rao insulted her by failing to inform her about his visit to America on August 23 and not allowing her to become in-charge Mayor.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday she said that on August 23 at 8 pm she learned through a message posted in the PA municipal group that the mayor went to the US for two weeks. In a WhatsApp message the mayor said he he was going for 33 days and sent flight ticket.

According to the Municipal Act, if the mayor is not available for 15 days or more, the law says that the charge should be given to the deputy mayor. The Collector was asked to give us in-charge to the deputy mayor in the absence of the mayor.

Knowing that they were going for 33 days as per the ticket, the commissioner recommended to the Collector to give responsibility to the deputy mayor as per the municipal act. The Collector then sent a notice to the Mayor who had gone to America. In response to that notice, Sunil Rao messaged the Collector that he was coming to India by September 6. When the Collector gave the notice, mayor should have told the Collector to make the deputy mayor as the in-charge mayor, but he cancelled his ticket and returning suddenly. It shows how many mistakes have been made in the city administration in four and a half years.

Swaroopa Rani said since she is a BC woman, the mayor does not want to give her in-charge of the post. The people of Karimnagar and the party ranks should take note of this. Both Mayor and Deputy Mayor belong to the same party what is wrong if the deputy mayor made in-charge of the post, she said.

She said that although the mayor has not been given any respect as Deputy Mayor for four and a half years as she maintained silence as party loyalists. She asked the party leadership to take action against the mayor for insulting her.

Looking at the latest developments, one can understand how much respect the mayor has for BC women, Challa Harishankar, said.