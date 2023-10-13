Will contest election against KCR: Eatala

Huzurabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday announced that he would contest from two Assembly constituencies — Huzurabad and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Gajwel — in the 30 November polls in the State.

He made this announcement while interacting with the cadre in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency and seeking their blessings.

Chief MInister KCR won from Gajwel in the 2018 elections and a few weeks ago he declared he would also contest from two places — from Gajwel as well as Kamareddy Assembly constituency.

At a meeting with BJP workers in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district, he said that since he is contesting in two seats, the ranks and files of the BJP should work hard to elect him in Huzurabad. Commenting that the position he got was due to the people of Huzurabad.