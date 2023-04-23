Will contest from Nalgonda Assembly in coming polls: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday announced that he would contest in the ensuing State Assembly elections from Nalgonda Assembly constituency and exuded confidence that he would emerge as victorious.



Speaking to the media here, the Congress MP said that he was not communicated about Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy's proposed 'Nirudyoga Deeksha' programme to be held at Nalgonda on April 28 and but, he had got to know about the programme only through Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Referring to Congress Legislature Party leader Batti Vikramarka 's ongoing Padayatra, Venkat Reddy said that Vikramarka's padayatra would enter Nalgonda district in the first week of June and to mark the occasion, the party had planned to organise a huge public meeting and their leader Priyanka Gandhi would be attending the meeting.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had deceived the minorities on the promise of increasing the reservations and demanded that the State government implement 12 percent reservation for minorities immediately.

The Congress MP also demanded that the State government construct the double bedroom houses for the Dalits and minorities and other poor sections.