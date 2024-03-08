Will develop Hyderabad with MIM’s support: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that his government will work for the comprehensive development of Hyderabad with support from the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

Terming the old city as the original city, he promised to provide the required funds for various infrastructure projects.

Stating that politics and development are different, the Chief Minister, after laying the foundation stone for the old city metro rail project near Falaknuma along with AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said the support of the MIM is required to ensure the city's overall development.

The 5.5 km Metro line will connect Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Falaknuma. A part of the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro project, the work could not be taken up in the past due to various problems.

Speaking in Urdu, the Chief Minister noted that the government is preparing the Master Plan 'Vibrant Telangana 2050' for comprehensive development of the state and Hyderabad.



He mentioned that the Musi riverfront development would be taken up as a world-class project and as part of these efforts, he visited London along with AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to study Thames riverfront development.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that he believes that politics should be confined to elections and afterwards, the focus should be only on development.

"Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi are getting elected again and again. I also tried to defeat them but could not defeat them," he said with a smile in the presence of leaders from both parties.

He said after the elections, he decided to develop Hyderabad with the support of the MIM and its elected representatives.

Exuding confidence that Congress will remain in power for the next 10 years, Revanth Reddy said he takes responsibility for developing the city by providing the necessary funds. He mentioned that he ordered the release of Rs 200 crore for road development works in the old city after a request made by the Hyderabad MP.

He also agreed to the suggestion of Asaduddin Owaisi to shift Chanchalguda Central Jail from the old city and use the land for building the KG to PG complex. He also promised that a bridge will be built across Mir Alam Tank at a cost of Rs 366 crore and the foundation stone for the same will be laid in a couple of days.

He stated that since Municipal Administration, Urban Development and Minority Welfare portfolios are with him, required funds can be made available expeditiously for the projects.

Revanth Reddy recalled that it was during Congress rule that Hyderabad Metro, Outer Ring Road, and international airport were built and the IT sector saw rapid development. He said the government would not only complete the MGBS-Falaknuma Metro stretch but would extend by another 1.5 km from Falaknuma to Chandrayangutta, which will be developed as a major interchange station on the newly planned Airport line from Nagole to Shamshabad Airport.

He assured that the old city will be connected to HITEC City through the Metro.

Asaduddin Owaisi said his party welcomed the mandate given by Telangana people to the Congress. He assured support to the government to take the state ahead on the path of development. The MP said Hyderabad and Telangana reached new heights of development because of the peace and communal harmony.

Voicing concern over the growing hatred and disharmony in different parts of the country, he called for united efforts to defeat fascist forces.







