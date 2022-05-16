Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system.

Will the new education policy come to reality?

No war can destroy a country completely but a poor education system can. A country can achieve sustainable development with a knowledge-based education system. The New Education Policy (NEP) in India overhauls the education system in India. The Central government introduced NEP with the motive to enhance the quality of higher education. With the motto of Educate Encourage Enlighten, it has numerous benefits in the long term. It focuses on experiential learning. The ultimate goal is to make self-reliant India. This policy deserves much praise, there much more to narrate its greatness. But the big question mark is will it transform from paper to reality? To conclude 'we made a good cart but where's the bull to pull?

-Dr K Sai Sharan, Asst. professor, KU, Hanumakonda

Dual degree will benefit students

No doubt about the new education policy of Dual degree will bring radical change in the field of education. A student can become an engineer as well as doctor if he is capable enough under the new policy. At the same time our age-old system of giving basic knowledge will be replaced by a skill and industry oriented system which gives wide scope to students. The new education system will change mindset of students from employee to employer.

-Ravi, Graduate, Nalgonda

Dual degree option is a welcome sign

The dual degree option is a welcome sign to the bright future of students. This flexibility is very much needed so that the aspirants can exercise the choice of their interest. As the knowledge is getting diversified day by day, the students should be able to update themselves to choose their career. Limiting themselves to one stream of knowledge is not desirable in the present fast changing society. Therefore, the concept of dual degree opens up so many options for the students so that they can decide which career to choose.

-BV Rajagopal, teacher, Hanumakonda

Dual degree will help students

Few private deemed universities already implementing dual degree system in engineering pattern for better future of students. Dual degree system will help students to pursue their interested course as well as job guarantee course, with this, students never get nervous and will study enthusiastically to realize the dreams. I welcome dual degree system in UG and PG which provide more limbs to youth to grab the employment opportunities domestically as well as globally.

-A Bhaskar, Law student, Nalgonda