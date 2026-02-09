Will Jana Sena and Forward Bloc candidates win or split votes in municipal elections?

Hyderabad: Withthe campaign for the municipal elections concluding on 9 February, intense debate has surfaced regarding the role of the Jana Sena Party and the All India Forward Bloc. Analysts are questioning whether candidates fielded by Pawan Kalyan and those backed by Kalvakuntla Kavitha will secure victories or merely act as vote-splitters, potentially damaging the prospects of mainstream parties.

Pawan Kalyan has fielded 332 candidates under the Jana Sena banner, while Kalvakuntla Kavitha has positioned 288 contenders using the Forward Bloc symbol. Notably, Kalyan has refrained from active campaigning, leading to criticism from within his party ranks.

Although the Telangana BJP initially invited him to support their candidates, he reportedly cancelled the tour to avoid ethical conflicts, given that Jana Sena is contesting independently without a formal alliance. While some viewed this as a principled decision, others questioned why the star campaigner stayed away from his own party’s aspirants.

Similarly, Kavitha has entered the municipal fray using the Forward Bloc’s ‘Lion’ symbol instead of launching her own party. Observers suggest her candidates are strategically placed to peel away votes from the BRS, given her recent sharp criticisms of her former party’s leadership.

Political analysts believe that in these local contests, individual candidate image may outweigh party affiliations, making the presence of these smaller players a significant variable. One political analyst observed that these municipal elections could serve as Jana Sena’s formal entry into the electoral arena, even if its candidates end up splitting votes of other parties. Analysts have also questioned why Kavitha chose to field candidates under the Forward Bloc banner. They believe her candidates are more likely to split BRS votes than those of other parties. Overall, political observers conclude that while Jana Sena and Forward Bloc candidates may secure isolated victories, their larger impact in the municipal elections is likely to be as vote-splitters rather than dominant contenders in the final tally.

The overall electoral landscape remains crowded, with 12,944 candidates in the fray for the 11 February polls. The Congress has fielded 2,948 candidates, followed by the BRS with 2,878, and the BJP with 2,634. Other participants include the AIMIM with 282 candidates and the CPI with 168.

While Jana Sena and the Forward Bloc may only secure isolated wins, their ability to influence the final tallies of the major blocks remains a critical factor as the state heads to the booths. The results of this multi-cornered contest will be revealed on 13 February after the counting of votes.

This election is widely seen as a litmus test for the popularity of the new state government and the resilience of the opposition. The outcome in urban pockets will likely dictate the political narrative for the coming months as parties prepare for subsequent state-level challenges and internal organisational shifts in Telangana.