‘Will make BRS netas cough up Rs 1Lakh cr

Bonakal (Madhira): CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has flayed BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and other leaders for remaining silent on the fate of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme after some of its piers sank.

Touring several villages in Bonakalmandal on Sunday, Bhatti said it was shameful for the BRS leaders, who described KLIS as an engineering marvel,to stay tight-lipped on the mishap.

Bhatti reiterated that the Congress party after coming to power would make the BRS leaders cough out one lakh crore rupeess which they swallowed in the name of Kaleswaram project. He demanded to know why KCR was backtracking on inquiry into the sinking of piers at Medigadda, an integral part of Kaleswaram project. He also pointed outthe doubts expressed by National Dam Safety Authority on the condition of Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Bhatti went on to attack KCR alleging massive corruption in Mission Bhagiratha on which an amount of Rs.50,000 crore was spent.

He said that people across the state got ready to throw the BRS government into the Bay of Bengal and install the Congress dispensation in its place soon.

The senior Congress leader said the BRS leaders were unbrazenly claiming that the Telangana was number one in the execution of welfare schemes in the country, despite giving only one pension and cutting the second one for households. It was BRS regime which cut down subsidy to drip irrigation and polyhouse vegetable farming for which the then Congress government had given 90 per cent subsidy, said he.

The CLP leader ridiculed the BRS for reducing fair price shops to mere rice distributing outlets deleting nine essential commodities from the ration kit. He said the BRS got a dubious distinction of eliminating Indiramma Houses from the welfare schemes. Calling upon people to vote for Congress, he assured that the Congress government would provide Rs1 lakh in cash besides one tola gold to each bride in the poor family. He said he would also ensure laying of interior roads, basic infrastructure, industries and better health care and educational facilities in Khammam district.