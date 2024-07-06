Will make Husnabad a role model says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : State Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that Husnabad constituency will be made ideal in all fields in Telangana state.

On Friday, Minister Prabhakar held a review meeting on the development of Husnabad constituency in Husnabad RDO office of Siddipet district.

On this occasion, the Minister discussed for five hours on various departments including Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Agriculture, Electricity and, DRDA.



Later, the minister said that since the tenure of Sarpanchs, MPTCs, MPPs and ZPTCs has been completed, the officers themselves should take special initiative to solve public problems.He mentioned that officials should take initiative to reach the poor along with the various schemes implemented by the Central and State governments in the handloom and agriculture-based sectors.

All the officials were ordered to prepare a route map on the condition of roads, drinking water system and irrigation projects within the constituency. He stated that there are a large number of tribals in Husnabad constituency and he will take measures for their welfare.

He revealed that he will work for the creation of cottage industries to provide employment to the tribal unemployed. The officials were advised to collect the details of government lands within the constituency and establish a land bank. The authorities should act in an armed manner to prevent occupying of the government land in the areas along with Husnabad, he said.



The minister said that the officials should make proposals related to the development works and he would take the responsibility of sanctioning funds for this. He ordered to complete the works related to the ongoing works immediately.

Prabhakar said that if any problem is brought to his attention, he will work hard to solve it. He said that he would make special efforts to provide irrigation water to Husnabad farmers through Gauravelli, Devadala and SRSP, Mid Manair projects.

Collectors of Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanmakonda Districts Mikkilineni Manu Chaudhary, Pamela Satpathy, Pravinya participated in this meeting.