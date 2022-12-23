Will move Green Tribunal against pollution emitting industries, says BJP

Bhoodan Pochampally (Yadadri- Bhongir): BJP district president PV Shyamsunder Rao said that pollution by chemical companies must be avoided and people's lives should be saved.

On Friday, a rally, protest and dharna programme was organised by the BJP in Bhoodan Pochampally and demanded closure of pollution emitting industries.

Speaking during the event, he said that pollution from chemical companies in Dothigudem and Antammagudem in the mandal will have a severe impact on crops, dairy and human health. He expressed his concern that the land, water and eventually the air will be polluted, and the people would not survive due to pollution.

He said that people are already buying drinking water due to water pollution and questioned the government over the sorry state of people for fresh air. He criticised the local MLA over his responsibility on public issues.

Saffron leaders demanded to provide jobs to the locals in the companies.

BJP leaders demanded that the companies that do not comply with the rules should be closed immediately.

Will approach Green Tribunal

BJP state leader Guduru Narayana Reddy in his speech said that companies are releasing pollution instead of providing jobs to local youth. He warned that the party will go to the Green Tribunal and shut down the industries, if the rules are violated.

BJP state leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy said that they made several movements to move the polluting chemical industries. He warned that the chemical companies that are playing with people's lives and warned to take up a large-scale agitation if action against the violating companies not taken by the authorities concerned

During the protest, BJP leaders Padala Srinivas, Karnati Dhanunjaya, Dasari Mallesham, Narla Narsing Rao, Padamati Jaganmohan Reddy, Veera Reddy, Chikka Krishna, Sivakumar, Surkanti Rangareddy, Duttam Shankar, Chintala Ramakrishna, Kesaram Krishna Reddy, Mandal party president Mekala Chokka Reddy, Town president Dornala Satyam and others participated in the event.