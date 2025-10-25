Will raise voice for progress of Warangal in Parliament: Kavya

Lok Sabha MP Kadiyam Kavya stated that she would strongly voice the concerns regarding Warangal’s development in the forthcoming sessions of Parliament.

The MP met with district Collector Satya Sharada at the Warangal District Collectorate office and discussed various ongoing development works, utilisation of Central government funds, and special projects in the district. She reviewed the details of several centrally-sanctioned schemes and public welfare works. Kavya said that her prime objective is to make Warangal a leading city at the national level.

She emphasised the need for effective utilisation of central funds to accelerate the district’s growth. She urged officials to clear pending files promptly and resolve public grievances without delay. The MP assured that she would strive to secure additional central funds for priority sectors such as irrigation, education, and healthcare, and work towards realising the development aspirations of the people of Warangal.