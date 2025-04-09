Will resign if encroachment charge proved: Kadiyam

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday challenged that he would resign from his MLA post if it is proved that he encroached even a single gunta of Devunur forest land. In a press conference held at party office here, he strongly refuted the allegation of forest land encroachment made by MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah.

He said if it is proven with evidence that he encroached land, he would work as a servant in their houses, and if not, challenged them to come and work in his house. He demanded that if they have the courage and blood of true Telangana people in them, they should accept his challenge.

He criticised that publishing reports that tarnish an individual’s honesty and reputation without journalistic ethics is not appropriate. He warned that he would take legal action against those spreading baseless rumours without any proof. Kadiyam said farmers from Devunur, Mupparam and Narayanagiri in Dharmasagar mandal had approached him seeking justice. He explained that the Forest department was occupying patta (privately owned) lands, and he had requested the district collector to conduct a joint survey with the Revenue and the departments to determine boundaries and provide justice to farmers.

According to the joint survey ordered by the collector, 43.38 acres were confirmed as patta lands belonging to farmers. He pointed out that although the forest land should have been 3,750 acres, as per the draft notification proposal,

the survey report shows 3,955 acres are currently under the Forest department’s control. Based on these figures, he claimed the department is wrongfully treating farmers’ patta lands as forest land.

He also alleged that when farmers cultivate their lands, the department not only damages their crops, but also alters boundaries and files cases against them. His aim, he said, is to fight legally for rights of farmers as their representative.

He emphasised that in his 30-year political career, he never encroached even a single gunta and has never had a police case filed against him. He criticised political opponents for resorting to cheap remarks out of fear of confronting him politically and accused them of lacking decency and values. He said along with seeking justice for patta-holding farmers and protecting forest lands, efforts have begun to develop the Devunur hills as an eco-tourism hub.