Will sanction Rs 600 cr for land acquisition for Devadula proj:CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the government would sanction Rs.600 crore for land acquisition for Devadula projectby June 2 to ensure that project works are not stalled. He directed officials to place all project estimates proposed in the Budget before the government for approval. A Cabinet meeting will be convened in March to clear all pending proposals, he said.

On Sunday, the CM conducted a detailed review meeting on the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and announced a series of key decisions aimed at expediting irrigation works and resolving pending issues related to land acquisition.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Ministers Seethakka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials of the Irrigation Department were present at the review.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete repairs to the pumps of the Devadula project within a month. He also announced that a special meeting involving MLAs and officials would be held in the Assembly committee hall during the upcoming Assembly sessions to discuss issues related to the project.

Revanth Reddy further revealed that the government would establish a special corpus fund dedicated to land acquisition for all irrigation projects. Funds would also be released through a “Compensation Green Channel” mechanism to avoid delays.

Emphasizing that irrigation works should not suffer due to land acquisition hurdles, the Chief Minister made it clear that project execution must continue without interruption.

He also directed officials to submit a detailed report on a proposal to supply water from Ramappa Lake to Jampanna Vagu to enhance irrigation coverage in the region.

The review underscores the State government’s focus on accelerating irrigation infrastructure and ensuring timely completion of key projects.