Will scrap Education Commission report if BRS returns: Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: BRS General Secretary RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday declared that if K Chandrashekar Rao-led government returns to power, the Education Commission report will be scrapped and “thrown into the dustbin.” He asserted that the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and not the Education Commission, is the competent authority to determine teachers’ salaries.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Praveen Kumar alleged that during the two years and two months of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tenure, attempts were being made to weaken the state’s education system. Referring to the report recently submitted by Education Commission Chairman Aakunuri Murali, he claimed it had hurt the self-respect of nearly 1.70 lakh teachers in Telangana.

He criticised the recommendation that promotions for teachers be linked to examinations, questioning whether similar tests were conducted for IAS or IPS officers. “Teachers’ salaries and service conditions are a matter of honour and must not be undermined,” he said.

Praveen Kumar also opposed proposals to cancel engineering entrance examinations and grant admissions based solely on Intermediate marks, arguing that such measures would disadvantage rural students while benefiting corporate colleges. He further expressed concern over suggestions to phase out fee reimbursement and gradually abolish Gurukuls, including Degree Gurukuls, stating that these initiatives had empowered students from weaker sections.

Warning of serious consequences, he said implementing the Commission’s recommendations would push Telangana’s education system backwards and harm poor and marginalised students. He accused the government of placing politics above the interests of teachers and students and reaffirmed that BRS would strongly resist any move that undermines public education.