  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Will stick with BRS till MLA tenure ends says Rekha Naik

Will stick with BRS till MLA tenure ends says Rekha Naik
x
Highlights

Reveals that she joined BRS from the Congress party and will go back to the same party

Hyderabad : Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik made it clear that she will definitely join the Congress party. Speaking on Monday, she revealed that she joined BRS from the Congress party and will go back to the same party. However, she made it clear that she will remain in BRS till the MLA's tenure ends. She expressed her grief that BRS has sidelined her.

Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik's name was not in the list of candidates announced by KCR recently. The ticket was given to someone else in her place. In this background she is looking towards Congress. Her husband has already joined the Congress party. She is also expected to join anytime soon. But it is noteworthy that she said that she will join after the tenure of the MLA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X