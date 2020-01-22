Will win 90 pc wards in ULBs: TRS

Hyderabad: TRS senior leader and Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Wednesday said that his party was going to win over 90 per cent municipalities and corporations.



Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the first municipal elections held in Telangana were peaceful.

"We are getting information that 80 per cent of polling was registered in all the urban local bodies. The voters in newly formed municipalities and corporation showed more enthusiasm and we are going to win 90 per cent wards in municipalities and corporations," said Rajeshwar Reddy.

The TRS leader further said that the opposition parties failed to field able candidates in the election. The opposition parties would have to face the embarrassment of losing the elections. "People are honouring TRS in every election in the State. The opposition parties have failed to know the pulse of the people once again. This will be a victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's development and welfare agenda and also of the functioning of the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao," said Reddy.

Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the voters for reposing faith in Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He also thanked the party workers for their relentless service. He said that the party would win even Karimnagar Corporation. The Karimnagar Corporation will be going to polls on January 24.