Will work for inclusive development: SUDA Chairman

Karimnagar: Newly appointed SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narender Reddy said that he will work for the development of SUDA by including everyone. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that in the past, during his tenure as the chairman of the Warehouse Organisation, he provided pension facilities to the : employees of the organisation and helped as much as possible by increasing the salaries of the outsourcing employees.

Narender Reddy said that his appointment as the President of the City Congress and as the official representative of PCC in the past was done by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Medipalli Satyam all helped in getting the position,” he said, in a note of gratitude.

He said that all those who fought against the anti-people policies of the then government for the last ten years and worked for the success of the programmes given by the party also need to get their posts.